Palmer Lake Outdoor Classic between Lewis Palmer and Cheyenne Mountain

It looked a little weird but in an awesome way. The players loved it. The frozen pond at Palmer Lake was the host of Lewis Palmer's Palmer Lake Outdoor Classic against Cheyenne Mountain. The first game in what we hope will become an annual thing, "This is probably the coolest hockey game of ever played in my life. For the most part of the great job. I’m not gonna lie, this is probably the best part I’ve skated on in my life," says Cheyenne Mountain defenseman, Denton Damgaard. Cheyenne Mountain forward, Noah Bonnett added, "Your whole life you grow up watching the NHL play outside, seeing Minnesotans play outside. Just to be out here under the lights, Playing outside on a pond is awesome."

The conditions weren't perfect, but imperfection made the event more awesome, "I thought it was rough. I couldn’t see the puck a lot of the time. We just kind of made out with what we did, and had some fun with some pond hockey," says Lewis Palmer defenseman, Trevor Bradley.

The game was a good one. After Andrew Kerchner gave Cheyenne a one nothing lead, Trevor Bradley tied that game at one late in the first half. It stayed that way until late in the final period, when Noah Bonnett gave Cheyenne a two-one lead. Then Wyatt Furda scored twice to give the Red-tailed Hawks a four-one victory. Win or lose, this one was al about the experience, "Even stepping on the ice today, there’s something a little bit different about stepping on outdoor ice, out here under the lights, with the music playing. It’s a totally different feeling. It’s awesome," says Lewis Palmer forward, Ryhs Halaby.