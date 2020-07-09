Man killed in El Paso County rollover

News

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A man was killed in a rollover crash east of Colorado Springs.

The crash happened just after 9 p.m. Wednesday, on Highway 24 , between Garrett Rd. and Constitution Ave.

Colorado State Patrol says a man driving a 1995 Honda Civic may have fallen asleep behind the wheel, when he overcorrected and rolled the vehicle. The man was ejected and later died. His name has not yet been released.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing. We will update this story with more information when we receive it.