SUNDAY: A mix of sun and clouds can be expected with warmer temperatures. 50 is the anticipated high in Colorado Springs and 55 in Pueblo. Mountain snow showers are possible throughout the day, but we stay dry in lower lying areas with just slightly breezy conditions.

EXTENDED: Warmer temperatures are in store through the middle of next week with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Our next system arrives Thursday. Check back for more updates as we get closer!