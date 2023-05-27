Few strong storms possible Memorial Day weekend

SATURDAY: A risk for severe weather returns this afternoon with 1" hail and 60 mph wind gusts possible over the far eastern plains during the late afternoon. Otherwise, we stay mostly dry with slightly above average temperatures in the 70's and 80s'.

SUNDAY: Highs in the 70's and 80's again. Sunny with drier afternoons on tap with only an isolated storm chance after 2pm. A few of these storms still may become strong to severe quickly so stay weather aware if you plan to spend extended time outdoors.

MEMORIAL DAY: Partly sunny for the majority of the day with seasonal highs in the 70's to low 80's. Local mountain cities will see a few pop-up storms.