Warm & quiet Saturday

SATURDAY: We start off cool in the 20s in 30s today warming up to the 60s and low 70s in most areas. We can expect some gusty conditions out on the eastern plains through the afternoon hours but those winds will die down in the evening.

SUNDAY: Tomorrow is a rinse and repeat with a little more cloud coverage. We’re also monitoring scattered showers in the afternoon and evening hours mostly along the I-25 corridor and eastern plains.

EXTENDED: We’ll stay dry Monday but expect more rain Tuesday.