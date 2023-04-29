Skip to Content
State Forecast
By
New
Published 5:19 AM

Warm & quiet Saturday

Weekend forecast

SATURDAY: We start off cool in the 20s in 30s today warming up to the 60s and low 70s in most areas. We can expect some gusty conditions out on the eastern plains through the afternoon hours but those winds will die down in the evening.

SUNDAY: Tomorrow is a rinse and repeat with a little more cloud coverage. We’re also monitoring scattered showers in the afternoon and evening hours mostly along the I-25 corridor and eastern plains.

EXTENDED: We’ll stay dry Monday but expect more rain Tuesday.

Article Topic Follows: State Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Julia Donovan

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content