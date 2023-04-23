Sunday: warmer weather returns

SUNDAY: We get some relief from active weather as temperatures warm up quickly from the 20s and 30s to the 50s and 60s with partly cloudy skies. A stray shower is possible during the early evening hours, however we stay dry for the most part.

MONDAY: Rain and snow showers are expected to begin in the early morning hours and linger throughout the day, but temperatures stay comfortable in the 50s and 60s.

EXTENDED: Our next chance for accumulative snow is Tuesday night. We'll keep you updated on potential snow totals as this system moves closer.