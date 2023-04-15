Skip to Content
State Forecast
By
New
Published 4:57 AM

Chilly Saturday, Sunday warm up

7 day

SATURDAY: It's a frigid start in the 30s across much of southern Colorado. We'll only warm up to the 50s in most areas today as breezy conditions, stray showers and lingering clouds keep the forecast gloomy.

SUNDAY: The latter half of your weekend will be the time to get outside. We'll warm back up to seasonal temperatures in the 60s with clouds clearing overnight Saturday, leaving mostly sunny skies and dry conditions.

EXTENDED: We can expect an even warmer start to the work week with temperatures in the 70s Monday and Tuesday.

Author Profile Photo

Julia Donovan

