Easter Sunday: warm, cloudy and breezy again

SUNDAY: We're tracking warm temperatures in the 60s and 70s, partly cloudy conditions and the possibility for a few early evening stray showers across and west of the I-25 corridor this Easter Sunday.

MONDAY: Sunny skies and even warmer weather in the 70s and 80s is expected as a high pressure system moves in from the west coast.

EXTENDED: Above average and possibly record breaking temperatures will continue through Wednesday before more unsettled weather begins.

