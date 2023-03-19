Quiet end to the weekend

SUNDAY: Temperatures rebound a bit to end the weekend, with 40s and 50s expected across southern Colorado. Winds will be gusty at times, from 10 to 20 MPH from the southwest.

EXTENDED: Temperatures gradually increase as we move toward the middle of the week, with seasonal temperatures in the mid to high 50s expected by Tuesday. Several rounds of mountain snow are expected this week (Monday, Wednesday & Thursday). We stay mainly dry across the I-25 corridor and plains with a few showers possible Wednesday.