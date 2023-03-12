Scattered rain and snow showers

SUNDAY: Temperatures cool down significantly as a cooler airmass moves impacts the region. Highs will be stuck in the 40s for a majority of the I-25 corridor, with a few low 50s expected across the Plains. Rain and snow showers are expected between 7 AM and 7 PM, with little to no accumulations expected.

MONDAY: A few stray showers will be possible once again Monday, but temperatures rebound nicely making a return to the 50s and 60s.

EXTENDED: We are dry on Tuesday, with above average temperatures expected. By Thursday, we're tracking the potential for a significant winter storm.