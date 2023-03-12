Skip to Content
State Forecast
By
New
Published 6:55 AM

Scattered rain and snow showers

What to expect

SUNDAY: Temperatures cool down significantly as a cooler airmass moves impacts the region. Highs will be stuck in the 40s for a majority of the I-25 corridor, with a few low 50s expected across the Plains. Rain and snow showers are expected between 7 AM and 7 PM, with little to no accumulations expected.

MONDAY: A few stray showers will be possible once again Monday, but temperatures rebound nicely making a return to the 50s and 60s.

EXTENDED: We are dry on Tuesday, with above average temperatures expected. By Thursday, we're tracking the potential for a significant winter storm.

Article Topic Follows: State Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Julia Donovan

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content