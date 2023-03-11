Scattered rain and snow showers this weekend

SATURDAY: Today will be warm in the 50s and 60s. It'll be cloudy with a stray rain shower here and there, but we should stay dry for the most part in our lower terrain areas. As for the high country — snow will continue dumping this evening. Our mountain communities can expect anywhere from 6 inches to 2 feet of snow throughout the weekend. Temperatures will dip back into the 20s and 30s tonight.

SUNDAY: We're expecting a much cooler day in the 40’s with continued cloud coverage and scattered rain and snow showers for our lower lying areas.