High wind warnings and critical fire danger

High Wind Warnings

SUNDAY: Winds really ramp up by 8 AM across the southern I-25 corridor prompting High Wind Warnings through the evening. Slick travel is expected across I-70 as snowfall lingers in the high country. Temperatures will be warmer than yesterday in the 50s and 60s.  Very dry and mild air has caused Red Flag Warnings to be issued from 11 AM until 7 PM. We'll head back down to the 20s tonight.

MONDAY: It will be a mild and dry start to the work week with temperatures in the 40s as conditions stay breezy.

EXTENDED: We're tracking yet another midweek storm on Wednesday. Right now models are showing most of the action heading to the high country. We'll keep you updated as more data comes in.

