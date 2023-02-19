Windy start to the week

SUNDAY: Our Sunday forecast looks to be similar to yesterday; we’ll stay dry and partly cloudy with temperatures in the 50s. High winds will be apparent across most of southern Colorado. At this point, locations just east of the mountains (western El Paso & eastern Teller County) should plan for wind gusts peaking around 70 MPH.

EXTENDED: A very pleasant but gusty start to the week is expected. High winds will stick around through Monday and above average temperatures are expected through Tuesday, ahead of our next system. By Wednesday, minor accumulations are possible along the Palmer Divide. Stay tuned for updates!