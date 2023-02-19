Skip to Content
State Forecast
By
New
Published 4:50 AM

Windy start to the week

7 day forecast

SUNDAY: Our Sunday forecast looks to be similar to yesterday; we’ll stay dry and partly cloudy with temperatures in the 50s. High winds will be apparent across most of southern Colorado. At this point, locations just east of the mountains (western El Paso & eastern Teller County) should plan for wind gusts peaking around 70 MPH.

EXTENDED: A very pleasant but gusty start to the week is expected. High winds will stick around through Monday and above average temperatures are expected through Tuesday, ahead of our next system. By Wednesday, minor accumulations are possible along the Palmer Divide. Stay tuned for updates!

Article Topic Follows: State Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Julia Donovan

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content