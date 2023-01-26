Seasonal Temperatures Return Friday

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny skies in store for today with warmer temps in the 30s and 40s. A few clouds mix in with the sunshine by the afternoon and dry conditions prevail. This is the start of a quick warming trend, ahead of our next invasion of arctic air.

EXTENDED: A brief "warmup" continues for Friday before another cold stretch of weather is expected. The weather ramps up as we head into Sunday, with snow chances making a return late Saturday into early Sunday. Expect a frigid end to the weekend and start to the week. Temperatures will be 15-30 degrees below average, stuck in the teens and 20s across the region.