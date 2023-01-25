Skip to Content
State Forecast
Snow showers again today

Wednesday: Snow showers and well-below average temperatures are expected again today. Temperatures will stay 5-15 degrees below average, with highs in the 30s across the region. Scattered snow showers will develop once again today, lasting into the early overnight hours. Brief periods of limited visibility and minor accumulations are possible under heavier bands. Still, minimal impacts are expected.

EXTENDED: Overall, temperatures will stay well-below average through Thursday. A brief "warmup" for Friday before another cold stretch of weather is expected. The weather ramps up as we head into Sunday, with snow chances making a return.

