Cold, with snow showers again today

TODAY: Partly sunny for the first half of the day with increasing clouds and breezy conditions by the afternoon. Snow showers develop across the high country and then favor the foothills west of I-25 through the afternoon hours with light accumulations possible.

EXTENDED: A few snow flurries linger into early Wednesday morning around the Wets and the Sangres. While minimal impacts are expected, localized accumulations are possible under heavier snow showers. Overall, temperatures will stay well-below average through Thursday. A brief "warmup" for Friday and Saturday before another cold stretch of weather is expected.