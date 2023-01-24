Skip to Content
State Forecast
By
Updated
today at 7:13 AM
Published 5:04 AM

Cold, with snow showers again today

TODAY: Partly sunny for the first half of the day with increasing clouds and breezy conditions by the afternoon. Snow showers develop across the high country and then favor the foothills west of I-25 through the afternoon hours with light accumulations possible.

EXTENDED: A few snow flurries linger into early Wednesday morning around the Wets and the Sangres. While minimal impacts are expected, localized accumulations are possible under heavier snow showers. Overall, temperatures will stay well-below average through Thursday. A brief "warmup" for Friday and Saturday before another cold stretch of weather is expected.

Article Topic Follows: State Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Joe Ruch

Joe is the weekend evening meteorologist for KRDO. You can learn more about him here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content