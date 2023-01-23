Skip to Content
Cold, with a few snow showers

TODAY: A few snow showers are expected to linger along the Palmer Divide and west of I-25 through noon today. Even if you don't see snow, we stay 5-15 degrees below average today. Areas along I-25 and the Plains are expected to stay at or below freezing today. The good news? Some sun and calm winds will dominate at times during the afternoon hours.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with seasonal lows in the teens. Winds remains calm with gusts upwards of 10 MPH. We stay dry overnight.

EXTENDED: Snow showers are expected Tuesday and Wednesday. While minimal impacts are expected, localized accumulations are possible under heavier snow showers. Overall, temperatures will stay well-below average through Thursday. A brief "warmup" for Friday and Saturday before another cold stretch of weather is expected.

Author Profile Photo

Joe Ruch

Joe is the weekend evening meteorologist for KRDO. You can learn more about him here.

