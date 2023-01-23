Cold, with a few snow showers

TODAY: A few snow showers are expected to linger along the Palmer Divide and west of I-25 through noon today. Even if you don't see snow, we stay 5-15 degrees below average today. Areas along I-25 and the Plains are expected to stay at or below freezing today. The good news? Some sun and calm winds will dominate at times during the afternoon hours.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with seasonal lows in the teens. Winds remains calm with gusts upwards of 10 MPH. We stay dry overnight.

EXTENDED: Snow showers are expected Tuesday and Wednesday. While minimal impacts are expected, localized accumulations are possible under heavier snow showers. Overall, temperatures will stay well-below average through Thursday. A brief "warmup" for Friday and Saturday before another cold stretch of weather is expected.