Marty’s Sunday Morning Forecast – More Clouds – 1/8/2023

Overview: We're tracking clouds and wind...

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy at times with high temperatures in the 40s and 50s for most areas, but only 30s for the high mountain valleys.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy & a little warmer with low temperatures in the 20s to lower 30s near the mountains, teens and 20s for low lying areas away from the mountains, and single digits over the high mountain valleys.

Extended: Monday should eventually be less cloudy, but we’ll still have some wind with high temperatures in the 40s and 50s for many areas. Breezy on Tuesday, then windy and turning colder on Wednesday. Snow appears likely to develop over the mountains along and west of the Continental Divide late Tuesday night and Wednesday, and as the colder air arrives over eastern Colorado on Wednesday it is possible that some rain and snow may develop locally as well. Thursday and Friday look dry and cool with some clouds and periods of wind.