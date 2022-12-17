Marty’s Saturday Morning Forecast – Chilly Start! – 12/17/2022

Overview: We’re tracking a slightly warmer weekend..

Today: This morning will be chilly under a sunny sky. The air will slowly warm into the 30s and 40s this afternoon with a light breeze for most areas.

Tonight: The sky should remain mostly clear early with some clouds arriving from the west late. Although we won’t be as cold as last night, we’ll still cool into the single digits and teens for most areas with the high mountain valleys falling below zero again. The air near the mountains may begin warming a little by dawn.

Sunday: The air should warm a little faster and more areas in eastern Colorado will reach the 40s, but we also expect more clouds and some breezy pockets. The next cold front may arrive over northern areas late in the day causing the air to start cooling again, but we look to stay dry.

Extended: Monday looks mostly sunny; more clouds are expected Tuesday and Wednesday. High temperatures through mid-week will generally reach the 30s and 40s over eastern Colorado with single digits and teens at night, but below zero over the mountains. Very cold air looks to reach the area late Wednesday and early Thursday possibly resulting in some light snow, and we’ll remain very cold over much of eastern Colorado on Friday while the air over and near the mountains should warm a little.