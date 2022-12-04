Marty’s Sunday Morning Forecast – Plenty of Clouds – 12/4/2022

Overview: We're tracking several fast-moving systems that will bring snow to the high country occasionally, but mostly wind and changing temperatures to the plains...

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy to windy at times over and near the mountains. Most areas will be a little warmer with high temperatures in the 40s to 50s, but with periods of shade and wind the air will feel cooler at times.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with strong wind gusts developing over and near the mountains. Not as cool with low temperatures in the 20s and 30s for most areas, but the high mountain valleys will fall into the teens.

Extended: Gusty wind is likely over and near the mountains early Monday, and many areas will remain breezy, but we also expect slightly warmer air and less cloud cover over eastern Colorado. For the mountains along and west of the Continental Divide we expect snow to increase in coverage through the day on Monday, and accumulating snow is likely to fall over the ski resorts intermittently through mid-week. The air should cool and the wind should relax over much of eastern Colorado on Tuesday and Wednesday with high temperatures falling into the 30s and 40s along and north of the Arkansas River, but it's possible that stronger wind and warmer air will continue to be found over the higher terrain south of the Arkansas River. There is also a slight chance that scattered snow showers could develop over and near the eastern mountains on Wednesday or Wednesday night, but right now it looks unlikely we'll receive significant snowfall. Thursday and Friday look breezy and dry.