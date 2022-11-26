Marty’s Saturday Morning Forecast – Warmer & Breezy Today – 11/26/2022

Overview: We're tracking several fast moving systems that will bring wind, temperature fluctuations, and some chances for a little snow...

Today: Mostly sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy and breezy to windy at times during the afternoon with gusts to near 30 mph becoming likely for some areas. We expect high temperatures in the 40s on the higher terrain in the Pikes Peak Region, 50s and 60s for lower elevations along and east of I-25. The air will begin turning colder over northern areas late in the day.

Tonight: Windy this evening and becoming cloudy and colder tonight. A brief period of light snow could develop over and near the higher terrain with some areas receiving a dusting to up to an inch of snow through early Sunday morning. The wind will decrease late and low temperatures will fall into the teens and 20s for most areas.

Sunday: Any early snow will end quickly with decreasing clouds through the day. The morning will be chilly, and the afternoon will be mostly sunny and cooler than Saturday with high temperatures in the 40s to 50s for most areas. While the wind won't be as strong as it was for some areas on Saturday, we still expect a chilly breeze to develop over some areas.

Extended: Monday will be windy over and near the mountains and breezy elsewhere. High temperatures Monday afternoon will warm into the 50s and 60s for the plains along and south of the Arkansas River, with 40s and 50s on the higher terrain around the Pikes Peak Region. We expect increasing clouds Monday afternoon ahead of another cold front that looks to arrive Monday night and Tuesday. Tuesday will be blustery and colder, and a period of light snow appears possible with snowfall accumulations most likely on the higher terrain surrounding both Colorado Springs and Pueblo, but light snowfall accumulations are also possible over lower elevations. Wednesday will be dry but still cold for most areas. The air will warm Thursday into Friday with high temperatures Friday probably reaching the 50s and 60s for many areas, and possibly lower 70s for the far eastern plains, but we also expect the wind to get strong. Next weekend looks windy and colder with snow likely over the ski resorts.