Marty’s Sunday Morning Forecast – A Little Warmer Today, But… – 11/13/2022

Overview: We’re tracking a slightly warmer, breezy Sunday followed by a rather chilly week…

Today: Partly cloudy, a little breezy in spots during the afternoon and slightly warmer with high temperatures in the 40s and 50s again for most areas.

Tonight: Becoming cloudy with occasional light snow, or at least scattered snow showers becoming more likely over and near the mountains during the night. Snow will be most widespread south of the Arkansas River late tonight where several inches of snow may accumulate over and near the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, and possibly the southern San Luis Valley through Monday morning. Over the Pikes Peak Region and probably for Pueblo and Canon City as well, we’re only expecting a dusting to maybe an inch through Monday morning. We’ll be breezy and chilly with low temperatures in the teens and lower 20s for most areas, but some of the higher mountain areas and the high mountain valleys will dip into the single digits.

Extended: Accumulating snow over southern areas should wind down Monday morning, but occasional snow showers and/or flurries may continue into the afternoon. Monday will be colder with high temperatures only in the 30s to lower 40s, which is probably about as warm as we’ll get for most of the week. Low temperatures will routinely fall into the teens and 20s for many areas, and single digits at times for some. We expect a chilly wind off and on through the week as well. Another weak wave could bring at least scattered snow showers to areas on and near the mountains on Tuesday. Increasing wind and turning colder again with another chance for snow late Thursday into early Friday.