Marty’s Saturday Morning Forecast – NOT Sunny & Hot! – 9/10/2022

Overview: We're tracking a chilly start to the weekend!

Today: Chilly today with temperatures only in the 40s and 50s for the eastern mountains and plains where the sky will remain cloudy with areas of patchy fog, drizzle, and light showers at times. As chilly as the air will be over eastern Colorado, it will be pretty shallow, so higher mountain valleys that are protected by the eastern mountains will be considerably warmer with afternoon temperatures in the 60s to lower 70s under a partly cloudy sky. Where the air is warmer over the mountains and high mountain valleys we expect scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Tonight: Showers and/or thunderstorms over the higher terrain and any light showers over lower elevations should end this evening. The large area of low clouds over eastern Colorado should gradually begin to shrink late, but areas of low cloud cover and patchy fog are likely to linger over the plains into Sunday morning. We'll get cool with temperatures in the 40s over the plains, 30s over the mountains and high mountain valleys.

Sunday: Areas of low cloud cover and patchy fog over the plains will gradually dissipate with most areas becoming sunny and breezy during the afternoon. Under areas of low cloud cover, the air will remain chilly for a while in the morning, but as the sun breaks through the clouds over more areas during the afternoon the air will warm some with late afternoon temperatures reaching the 60s and 70s over the plains with 70s to near 80 for the high mountain valleys.

Extended: The air will be much warmer next week with high temperatures generally in the 70s over the mountains and 80s to lower 90s for the plains. Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible starting Tuesday over the mountains, with better chances for spotty showers and thunderstorms farther east starting Wednesday.