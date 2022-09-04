Marty’s Sunday Morning Forecast – Sunny & Hot – 9/4/2022

Overview: Dry and very warm!

Today: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer with afternoon temperatures in the 80s and 90s for the plains, mainly 70s to lower 80s for the mountains and high mountain valleys. We do not expect thunderstorms this afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear with low temperatures in the 50s to lower 60s for the plains, mainly 40s over the mountains and high mountain valleys.

Extended: Labor Day looks very warm and mostly dry again. Isolated thunderstorms may return to mainly mountain areas again starting Tuesday or Wednesday. We expect to remain very warm for much of the week, but by Friday the wind could pick up as a cold front arrives, and thunderstorms may become more likely for some areas.