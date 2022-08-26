Marty’s Friday Morning Forecast – Scattered PM Storms – 8/26/2022

Overview: Today should bring the highest coverage of thunderstorms that we’re likely to have for a while. The weekend should be warm with only isolated thunderstorms expected.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy at times with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Thunderstorms today are not likely to be severe, but stronger cells could produce localized downpours, frequent lightning, and gusty wind. High temperatures should reach the 70s and 80s along I-25, 80s to lower 90s for the plains, and mainly 70s over the mountains and high mountain valleys. Showers and thunderstorms will likely cool the air noticeably at times as they pass over the area.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms will drift east and end with gradual clearing through the night. Low temperatures will fall into the 50s to lower 60s for the plains with 30s and 40s over the mountains and high mountain valleys.

Extended: This weekend will be warmer with lesser chances for thunderstorms. We still expect isolated showers and thunderstorms may develop over and very near to the mountains, but they look to be few and far between. A cold front will be approaching the area on Sunday which will likely kick up the wind some, but will probably make Sunday the hottest day we’ll see for a while.

Early next week looks a little cooler and mostly dry, but very spotty showers and thunderstorms could still pop up over and very near to the mountains on occasion.