Mild, dry & sunny Saturday

Published 5:28 AM

SATURDAY: We start chilly in the 20s in most lower lying areas for the morning hours. We'll see increasing sunshine through the afternoon with pleasant temperatures in the high 40s to mid-50s and calm winds. A few flurries are possible across the southern mountains this afternoon.

SUNDAY: High pressure builds across the area Sunday with temperatures warming to the high 50s in Colorado Springs and 60s in Pueblo and across the plains.

EXTENDED: You can expect sunny skies and dry conditions with temperatures in the 60s through Tuesday. Our next system moves in next Wednesday bringing a chance for rain and snow.

Julia Donovan

