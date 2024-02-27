WEATHER ALERT: Slick morning commute possible, high winds continue

TUESDAY: High winds again, with gusts up to 40 MPH in Colorado Springs and Pueblo this afternoon. Red Flag warnings are in place for the Arkansas River Valley with gusts up to 70 MPH. Winds will be shifting direction today to come from the north/northwest. Snow continues over the mountains with one major band of snow/rain headed over the Palmer Divide and northern Colorado Springs right around the morning commute hours (7:00 to 9:00 a.m.), bringing minor accumulations. You can expect 2” at most. The possibility for a few showers along I-25 and the plains remains throughout the afternoon and evening, as well.

Temperatures will be cooler than yesterday but still mild and just above average with a high of 50 in Colorado Springs and 55 in Pueblo. Temps will quickly drop and winds will relax a bit as the front moves out this evening. Red Flag warnings for the Raton Mesa are set to phase out by 4:00 p.m. and we dip down around freezing by 6:00 p.m. in the Springs.

EXTENDED: We’re dry, calmer and slightly cooler tomorrow with temperatures in the high 40s and low 50s. That's before a ridge builds across the region bringing us well above average temps the rest of the work week. Our next storm system moves in over the weekend.