ICY roads this morning, dry & mostly sunny Sunday ahead

Highs today
Published 5:15 AM

SUNDAY: Slick travel out the door before sunrise with temperatures right around freezing. A few lingering rain and snow showers are possible for the morning hours, mainly across the Plains. The sun makes a return for much of the region with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. A big melting day!

EXTENDED: Temperatures warm five to ten degrees above average to the 50s and low 60s with dry conditions Monday and Tuesday before our next storm system arrives during the Wednesday-Thursday time frame.

Julia Donovan

