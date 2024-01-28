Skip to Content
Warm & dry weather continues

SUNDAY: Even more spring-like than yesterday! We start chilly in the 20s and 30s for the morning hours, before warming up to 58 in the Springs and 60 in Pueblo this afternoon. That's around 10 degrees above average. Clear skies can also be expected!

EXTENDED: Temperatures stay warm in the 50s and 60s with calm weather for the work week. Get outside and take advantage before a cold and stormy trend looks to begin Saturday. At this point, a weekend storm system seems probable. Stay tuned for more details.

