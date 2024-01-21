Skip to Content
Warm Sunday ahead!

Highs today
Published 5:12 AM

SUNDAY: Light snow is expected across the high country. A quick rain and/or snow shower may spill across the Plains during the morning hours. We're expected to fully dry out along and east of I-25 in the late afternoon with highs well above average. 53 is the forecast high in the Springs, 58 in Pueblo.

EXTENDED: Aside from a flurry or quick drizzle possible Monday, we are dry and mild in our lower lying areas through Wednesday. On and off light mountain showers are possible throughout the week.

Julia Donovan

