Warm Sunday ahead!

SUNDAY: Light snow is expected across the high country. A quick rain and/or snow shower may spill across the Plains during the morning hours. We're expected to fully dry out along and east of I-25 in the late afternoon with highs well above average. 53 is the forecast high in the Springs, 58 in Pueblo.

EXTENDED: Aside from a flurry or quick drizzle possible Monday, we are dry and mild in our lower lying areas through Wednesday. On and off light mountain showers are possible throughout the week.