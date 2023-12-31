New Year’s Eve forecast

TODAY & TONIGHT: A chilly and mostly dry start with the chance for flurries mostly west of I-25 this morning. Highs will be a bit cooler in the low 40s today. Mostly cloudy conditions are expected during the afternoon with the chance for light snow across the central mountains bringing around an inch or two of snow at most. Clouds should clear between 10-11PM, allowing for mostly clear skies by midnight.

EXTENDED: Slightly warmer New Year's Day with temperatures rising to the low 50s in Colorado Springs and Pueblo before returning to normal in the 40s for most lower lying areas for the week ahead. Our next system does not arrives until the Jan 8th-10th timeframe.