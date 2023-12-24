Slick roads & high winds Christmas Eve

CHRISTMAS EVE: Gusty winds between 30-40 MPH are expected throughout the day. Slick travel before 11a.m. Much cooler with highs in the 30s in Colorado Springs, Pueblo and across the plains. Most snow will come to an end by the afternoon with the potential for some lingering, isolated showers. Both gusty winds and snow showers settle in the evening to allow for safe flying conditions for Santa!

CHRISTMAS DAY: Chilly and dry, but the sun will make a return! 32 is the anticipated high in the Springs, 37 in Pueblo. Merry Christmas!