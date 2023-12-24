Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Slick roads & high winds Christmas Eve

Winter weather alerts
KRDO
By
today at 7:18 AM
Published 5:10 AM

CHRISTMAS EVE: Gusty winds between 30-40 MPH are expected throughout the day. Slick travel before 11a.m. Much cooler with highs in the 30s in Colorado Springs, Pueblo and across the plains. Most snow will come to an end by the afternoon with the potential for some lingering, isolated showers. Both gusty winds and snow showers settle in the evening to allow for safe flying conditions for Santa!

Updated snow totals

CHRISTMAS DAY: Chilly and dry, but the sun will make a return! 32 is the anticipated high in the Springs, 37 in Pueblo. Merry Christmas!

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Julia Donovan

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content