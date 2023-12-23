Snowy holiday weekend ahead

SATURDAY: Mountain snow for much of the day with rain showers across the plains. Chances for accumulating snow along and east of I-25 will come later Saturday night into Sunday morning with heavier bands across the area and temperatures finally dipping down to the 30s. 1" to 3" possible for Colorado Springs with a trace to 1" for Pueblo. Higher amounts are forecast for northern El Paso county and Teller County.

SUNDAY: Much cooler with highs in the 30s in Colorado Springs, Pueblo and across the plains. Most snow will come to an end by the afternoon with the potential for some lingering showers across the plains.