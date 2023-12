SATURDAY: Periods of snow will continue in the mountains for the weekend; not more than a snow shower along the I-25 corridor. Expect windy conditions Saturday afternoon with winds gusting up to 40 mph. Cooler with highs Saturday in the low to mid-40s.

SUNDAY: A little warmer with highs in the upper-40s and low-50s.

EXTENDED: Much warmer by the middle of next week with highs in the upper-60s.