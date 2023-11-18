Calm and cool before storm

Skip to Content
SATURDAY: Unsettled weather with snow in the mountains for the afternoon and evening. We stay dry along the Front Range with partly cloudy skies and mild temps. 63 is the anticipated high in the Springs, 68 in Pueblo.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds and cooler temperatures in the 50s with snow again ramping up in the high country. Accumulating snow will be possible across the I-25 corridor Sunday night and Monday morning.  Stay tuned... and be aware that slick roads are a possibility for the Monday morning commute.

