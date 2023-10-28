WEATHER ALERT: Cold & snowy, slick roads tonight into Sunday

WEEKEND: Partly cloudy and cold today with highs in the 30s and 40s and snow developing along the I-25 corridor in the afternoon, then heavier snow overnight. Widespread snow can be expected Saturday night into Sunday morning. We watch two factors which will make or break the forecast. An easterly flow will develop at the surface, this should make the lower-end of our snow ranges a safe bet. *IF* the jet stream dips south, banding will develop. This would give a few areas a shot at upper-end totals. Remember, banding leads to very localized heavy snow; in some cases a few miles is the difference between five inches.

Predicted snow totals

Local Snow Maps:

Highs Sunday will be quite cold in the 20s and 30s and wind chill readings in the teens and twenties with mostly cloudy skies. Skies will clear overnight Sunday-Monday with lows in the mid to low teens.