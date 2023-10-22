Warm & dry again Sunday

SUNDAY: We start the day mild in the low to mid 40s. Another day with plenty of sunshine, dry conditions and above average temperatures is in store. 77 is the anticipated high in the Springs, 80 in Pueblo.

EXTENDED: Dry and warm with partly to mostly cloudy skies before we see a significant pattern change starting Tuesday and taking us through the end of the workweek. Rain showers and mountain snow will be possible later in the week and highs by Thursday will dip into the 50s and 60s.