SUNDAY: Monsoon showers and thunderstorms are expected once again. Rain will begin in the mountains around noon and move toward I-25 by 3:00 p.m. Localized flash flooding is possible. Temperatures drop to the 70s and 80s.

EXTENDED: Temperatures continue to drop to the low 70s in Colorado Springs and just 80 in Pueblo Monday, before a midweek warming and drying trend.