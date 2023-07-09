Warming trend begins Sunday

SUNDAY: We'll be much warmer with clearer skies as a ridge of high pressure moves across Colorado. Temperatures increase around five degrees from Saturday to the mid to high 80s. Some clouds will present themselves this afternoon but we stay mostly dry with just the chance for a stray shower or two along and east of I-25.

MONDAY: The warming trend continues with temperatures increasing a few more degrees to the upper 80s and 90s. We start the day with mountain showers moving toward I-25 by noon. Scattered showers will continue across the Pikes Peak region and plains through the afternoon hours and subside in the early evening.