Dry & sunny Father’s Day

SUNDAY: We’ll warm up much more than yesterday after a ridge of high pressure moved in overnight bringing more seasonal temperatures in the 80s and even nearing 90 in Pueblo today. It’ll be mostly dry and sunny with just a small chance for stray showers mostly confined to the plains in the early evening hours around 5 o’clock.

EXTENDED: The dry weather will stick around for a few days! You can expect dry conditions and temperatures in the 80s for most areas through Wednesday. Thursday presents our next storm chance.