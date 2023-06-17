Severe weather possible Saturday afternoon

SATURDAY: We have one more day with the potential for severe weather before things calm down for a few days. There will be wind gusts up to 50 MPH and a chance for flash flooding and hail along and east of I-25 as a wave of heavy rain pushes across Colorado this afternoon, lingering on the plains during the late afternoon hours.

SUNDAY: A ridge of high pressure moves in overnight, leaving southern Colorado dry and warm for Father's Day with temperatures rebounding to the low 80s in Colorado Springs.