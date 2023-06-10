Afternoon & evening rain chances all weekend

SATURDAY: Temperatures drop a degree or two below average, with a highs in the 70s and 80s. Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop during the afternoon and evening hours.

SUNDAY: A front moves through Colorado during the overnight hours from Saturday to Sunday, bringing an elevated risk for flash flooding, strong to severe storms and cooler temperatures Sunday.

EXTENDED: Monday looks to be similar to Sunday. Currently the long range forecast is hinting at warmer and quieter conditions by the middle of next week.