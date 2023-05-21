Skip to Content
Hazy with afternoon thunderstorms Sunday

Air quality alert

SUNDAY: Temperatures rebound a few degrees to the 70s and 80s today with widespread scattered showers possible this afternoon and thunderstorms across the southern mountains and plains. An air quality alert has been extended for much of southern Colorado while smoke lingers from wildfires burning in Canada. It’s suggested to not exercise outdoors and remain extra cautious if you have a sensitive respiratory system, heart disease, or are a young child or elderly adult. 

MONDAY: Afternoon showers are once again possible with similar temperatures to Sunday.

EXTENDED: Afternoon showers continue with a drying pattern in sight at the end of the week. 

Julia Donovan

