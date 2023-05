SUNDAY: Temperatures drop to the 50s and 60s as on and off rain showers begin in the late morning hours and continue through the day. Breezy conditions continue.

MONDAY: We’ll stay dry again in the morning but showers ramp up west of and along I-25 in the afternoon hours making for a rainy commute home from work.

EXTENDED: Temperatures warm back to the 60s and 70s midweek but the rain is here to stay. Chances for afternoon and evening showers continue all week long.