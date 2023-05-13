More rain Mother’s Day weekend

SATURDAY: We wake up chilly with temperatures in the 30s and 40s and heavy cloud coverage. Showers are expected across the mountains and eastern plains during the afternoon hours as winds stay breezy and temperatures warm to the 60s and 70s. You can anticipate mostly dry weather in El Paso County until the late evening when we're tracking widespread, heavy rain.

SUNDAY: Temperatures cool to the 50s and 60s for our Mother's Day highs. We wake up with more widespread, heavy rainfall that lingers in the afternoon hours. As of right now, precipitation is expected to die down a bit in the early evening around 4:00 p.m.

EXTENDED: We start our work week with (you guessed it) more rain!