Breezy & warm again Sunday

SUNDAY: It’s almost a rinse and repeat of yesterday’s weather with red flag warnings continuing through the day but quite a few more clouds in the forecast. We’ll start off mild in the 40s and 50s out the door this morning and warm up to the 70s and 80s this afternoon. You can expect some scattered showers after 2:00 p.m. but we dry out again overnight.

MONDAY: We start the work week dry with breezy conditions and continued critical fire weather. Temperatures remain in the 70s and 80s.

EXTENDED: Above average temperatures and gusty winds will linger through Thursday, all ahead of our next system. This will reintroduce the chance of rain showers as we end the work week.