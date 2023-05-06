Breezy Saturday ahead

SATURDAY: We have warm weather and high winds in store today, starting off in the 40s and 50s and warming up to the 70s and 80s with plenty of sunshine. Red flag warnings will stay in effect for the San Luis Valley, southern mountains and plains with winds around 30 miles per hour. We’ll likely see some clouds roll in over the continental divide this afternoon with the chance for a stray shower along the central mountains.

SUNDAY: Temperatures stay in the 70s and 80s but more cloud coverage is expected along with a higher chance for some rain showers in the early evening hours.

EXTENDED: Fire weather conditions continue through the start of the work week.