Seasonal Sunday

SUNDAY: Another beautiful day is in store today. Temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s with plenty of sunshine. By the late afternoon, a few stray rain and thunderstorms are possible. Not everyone will see these showers, but a quick 15-30 minute burst of rain should be anticipated.

EXTENDED: Above average temperatures are expected for the week ahead, with daily chances of a few stray showers and thunderstorms each afternoon and evening. Activity will be greatest in coverage on Tuesday.