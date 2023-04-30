Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
New
Published 4:56 AM

Seasonal Sunday

Sunday forecast

SUNDAY: Another beautiful day is in store today. Temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s with plenty of sunshine. By the late afternoon, a few stray rain and thunderstorms are possible. Not everyone will see these showers, but a quick 15-30 minute burst of rain should be anticipated.

EXTENDED: Above average temperatures are expected for the week ahead, with daily chances of a few stray showers and thunderstorms each afternoon and evening. Activity will be greatest in coverage on Tuesday.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Julia Donovan

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content