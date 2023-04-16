Sunday: seasonal with clear skies

SUNDAY: Spring-like weather is back as temperatures rebound to the 50s/60s for lower lying areas and 40s/50s in the mountains. We'll stay dry with clear skies as a ridge of high pressure moves in.

MONDAY: We warm up to the 70s for the start of our work week. Clouds appear to roll in Monday morning but mostly dry conditions continue with the chance for stray afternoon showers.

EXTENDED: Fire danger increases Tuesday as we stay dry and winds ramp up. Wednesday begins a pattern of unsettled weather.