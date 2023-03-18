Quiet and dry weekend ahead

SATURDAY: It’s a cold start with temperatures in the single digits and teens out the door this morning. It’ll get slightly warmer than yesterday with highs in the 40s in most areas. We’ll stay dry in most places but could have some afternoon flurries over the mountains. We're also monitoring some breezy conditions across the plains. We’ll head back down to the single digits and teens tonight with negative temperatures possible in some of our mountain valleys.

SUNDAY: Tomorrow looks to be the warmer day of the weekend with temperatures up to 50 degrees but more clouds.

EXTENDED: We’re tracking accumulative mountain snow midweek with the possibility for high winds and fire danger across southern Colorado. We’ll keep you updated as this system develops.